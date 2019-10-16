Italy's Mattarella hopes to avoid retaliatory tariffs with Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella told U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday that he hoped they could cooperate on trade issues and avoid retaliatory tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2019. Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Mattarella spoke to reporters at the White House as the two leaders began their meeting which the Italian president said would focus at least in part on trade issues.

The United States is poised to impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion of imports of European Union goods on Friday after the World Trade Organization formally authorized an arbitrator’s decision over subsidies to planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA).

U.S. trade ambassador Dennis Shea said on Monday Washington preferred a negotiated solution but said the EU needed to end subsidies to Airbus and ensure they were not revived under another name.

The WTO has found that Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies in a pair of cases that have run for 15 years. An adjudication in the Boeing case is expected early in 2020.

The United States has said it will impose 10% tariffs on Airbus planes and 25% duties on a range of products, including Italian cheese, French wine, Scottish whiskies and other products from across the continent.

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom wrote to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last week urging him to start talks to find a settlement of the Airbus and Boeing cases, adding that resorting to tariffs was not a solution.

Mattarella also said EU wanted a negotiated settlement. “I do hope that we can come up with a cooperative based approach and a frank discussion so that we can avoid retaliation between the two parties,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.

Trump said he did not expect retaliatory measures since the case had been formally decided by the WTO.

“In theory, there can’t be a retaliation because ... this was an award that we got for the unfair treatment given to the United States by the European Union,” the U.S. president said. “This was getting us even.”

European sources said the EU was bracing for Washington to impose the tariffs in the absence of serious negotiations for a possible settlement. They said they had submitted a proposal to Washington some time ago.

U.S. officials said they still waiting for specific proposals from Brussels.