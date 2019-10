U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2019. Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday told U.S. President Donald Trump that he hoped they could cooperate on trade issues in order to avoid retaliatory tariffs.

Mattarella spoke to reporters at the White House ahead of the two leaders’ meeting, which he said would focus at least in part on trade issues.