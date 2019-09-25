Japan's Abe: Trump agreed not to impose new car tariffs on Japan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday not to impose national-security tariffs on Japanese.
“I clearly confirmed to President Trump that the Japan-U.S. joint statement means additional tariffs will not be imposed on (Japanese) autos or auto parts, and President Trump acknowledged this” Abe told a news conference in New York after meeting with Trump.
“I believe President Trump and I were able to confirm this.”
Reporting by David Lawder in New York; Writing by Kaori Kaneko and Linda Sieg in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard