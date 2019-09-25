Japan's Abe: Trump agreed not to impose new car tariffs on Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday not to impose national-security tariffs on Japanese.

“I clearly confirmed to President Trump that the Japan-U.S. joint statement means additional tariffs will not be imposed on (Japanese) autos or auto parts, and President Trump acknowledged this” Abe told a news conference in New York after meeting with Trump.

“I believe President Trump and I were able to confirm this.”