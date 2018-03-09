FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018

Japan aluminum industry calls on U.S. to withdraw import tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s aluminum industry called for the U.S. to withdraw new import tariffs on aluminum as it is deeply worried the U.S. move will not affect only the industry, but also global trade, an industry association said on Friday.

“The U.S. measures are not in accordance with international trade rules and are extremely regrettable,” Japan’s aluminum industry association said in a statement.

“Imports of aluminum from Japan, a U.S. ally, are not affecting U.S. national security at all,” the body said.

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with the imposition of a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminum on Thursday, but exempted Canada and Mexico.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue

