Japan's Motegi: No extra U.S. tariffs on Japan cars while trade deal is being implemented

NEW YORK (Reuters) - No additional U.S. tariffs will be imposed on Japanese cars as long as a U.S.-Japan trade deal, which was agreed on Wednesday between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is being implemented faithfully, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

Trump’s announcement of an initial deal this month left unanswered whether an agreement would deliver one of the main prizes sought by Japan: a U.S. pledge not to impose national security tariffs of up to 25% on Japanese vehicles and auto parts under Section 232 of U.S. trade law.

“As long as the agreement is implemented faithfully, section 232 will not be applied. This is what Prime Minister Abe confirmed with President Trump at the summit meeting,” Motegi told reporters.