Japan auto group says U.S. trade discussions going in direction of avoiding auto tariffs

FILE PHOTO: President of Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda speaks during the unveiling of the 2020 Toyota Supra during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said on Thursday that trade discussions between the United States and Japan were going in the direction of avoiding auto tariffs and that it was good for both countries.

Akio Toyoda, also president of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), was speaking to reporters after U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a limited trade deal that staved off the threat of higher duties on Japanese cars exported to the United States.