U.S. will not impose auto tariffs on Japan if progress continues: Kudlow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said on Thursday that the United States would hold off slapping tariffs on Japanese auto exports to the United States if trade talks keep advancing, a day after the two nations unveiled a limited trade deal.

“So long as the good will progress of this deal continues, auto tariffs are off the table,” Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House, echoing comments by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.

Trump and Abe signed a limited trade deal on Wednesday that cuts tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher U.S. car duties.