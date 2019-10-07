Japan says it will sign trade agreement with U.S. in Washington today

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan and the United States will sign a trade agreement on Monday in Washington, and that Tokyo aimed to bring it into force as soon as possible.

“If the United States wants to begin the trade agreement from Jan 1, Japan has no objection,” Motegi told reporters in Tokyo.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed a limited trade deal last month that cuts tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher U.S. car duties.