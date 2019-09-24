Japan
September 24, 2019 / 3:00 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Japan's Motegi says no concern regarding U.S. threats of additional tariffs on Japan's autos

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday there should be no concern regarding U.S. threats of additional tariffs on Japan’s autos, as the two sides hammer out a trade deal.

Speaking to reporters in New York after a meeting with his counterpart U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Motegi also said he did not expect much of a delay from the goal of signing a trade agreement with the United States by the end of the month.

Reporting by David Lawder in New York, Linda Sieg and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher

