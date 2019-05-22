Japan says U.S. curbs on auto imports would hurt global economy

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday that auto import restrictions by Washington would adversely affect the U.S. and global economies.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that any trade steps should be taken in accordance with WTO rules.

He made the comment after Japan’s automakers’ lobby said on Tuesday it was dismayed by President Donald Trump’s declaration that some imported vehicles and parts posed a threat to U.S. national security, as the industry braces for a possible rise in U.S. tariffs.