USTR says raised concerns about trade deficit with Japan in talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Tuesday at the conclusion of two days of talks with Japanese officials that U.S. negotiators raised concerns about the “very large” U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

“The United States and Japan discussed trade issues involving goods, including agriculture, as well as the need to establish high standards in the area of digital trade. In addition, the United States raised its very large trade deficit with Japan - $67.6 billion in goods in 2018,” USTR said in a statement.

U.S. and Japanese officials agreed to meet again “in the near future to continue these talks,” the statement said.