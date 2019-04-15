Business News
Confirmed with U.S. trade talks to be based on September statement: Japan economy minister

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday that he had confirmed with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that new bilateral trade talks would proceed based on the two nations’ joint statement issued last September.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., Motegi said he had a “frank and good exchange” with Lighthizer. The two would meet again on Tuesday, after which Motegi said he would explain the contents of their talks.

