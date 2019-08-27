Japan automakers need not worry about U.S. trade talks outcome: Motegi

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he did not think U.S.-Japan trade talks would result in an outcome that would cause concern for Japanese automakers.

Motegi made the remarks to reporters in Tokyo after the United States and Japan agreed in principle to core elements of a trade deal on Sunday at a Group of Seven leaders summit in Biarritz, France.

Under that deal, Tokyo made concessions on agriculture while Washington refrained from raising its current auto tariffs on Japanese car imports while negotiations continued.