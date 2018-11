Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi signs the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday he was opposed to any measures that artificially manage trade flows and that he would seek a trade deal with the United States that was in Japan’s economic interests.

Motegi spoke in parliament in response to questions about whether the United States would seek a cap on the number of auto imports from Japan to lower its trade deficit.