Japan's Aso: Trump has never mentioned FX when talking about Japan trade

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump has never mentioned currencies when discussing trade with Japan.

Aso, speaking to reporters, said Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed that currencies would be discussed between each country’s finance ministry.

Aso spoke in response to a question about media reports that the United States had requested a provision on yuan stability in trade talks with China and how that could affect Japan’s trade talks with the United States.

