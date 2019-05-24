Japan's Motegi says he will meet U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer on Saturday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a member of the U.S. trade delegation, leaves a hotel in Beijing, China March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that he will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Tokyo on Saturday for trade talks ahead of a summit meeting between leaders from the two nations on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to discuss topics including North Korea’s nuclear programs, trade issues and the coming Group of 20 leaders’ summit.