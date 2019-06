FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Economic Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on June 13 for the next round of U.S.-Japan trade talks.

Washington and Tokyo are in negotiations for a trade deal as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to lower the U.S. trade deficit and boost exports to its major trading partners.