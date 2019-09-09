Japan
Pompeo looking forward to completed U.S.-Japan trade deal at U.N. General Assembly

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he was looking forward to a completed U.S.-Japan trade agreement at the U.N. General Assembly in New York later this morning.

In a posting on Twitter, Pompeo said, “Progress made on the U.S.-#Japan trade deal at the G7 Summit will further our strong economic partnership: a huge win for both nations.”

He said the two countries had reached consensus on agricultural, digital, and industrial issues, adding, “Looking forward for a completed deal at UNGA.”

