April 2, 2018 / 12:22 PM / in a day

Trump, Abe to discuss trade after U.S. aluminum, steel tariffs-White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss “reciprocal trade and investment ties” with Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe during a visit later this month, the White House said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives with first lady Melania Trump for the Easter service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Japan, one of the United States’ closest allies, has not been granted exemptions to the new U.S steel and aluminum tariffs. Abe will meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Florida resort, on April 17 and 18, the White House said, where they will also discuss North Korea.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
