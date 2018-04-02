Trump, Abe to discuss trade after U.S. aluminum, steel tariffs-White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss “reciprocal trade and investment ties” with Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe during a visit later this month, the White House said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives with first lady Melania Trump for the Easter service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Japan, one of the United States’ closest allies, has not been granted exemptions to the new U.S steel and aluminum tariffs. Abe will meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Florida resort, on April 17 and 18, the White House said, where they will also discuss North Korea.