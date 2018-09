ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States and Japan have begun discussion over trade, saying that Tokyo “knows it’s a big deal” if an agreement cannot be reached.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One as he departs Billings, Montana U.S., September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We’re starting that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “In fact Japan called us ... they came last week.”

“If we don’t make a deal with Japan, Japan knows its a big deal,” he added.