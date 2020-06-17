U.S. expects to start next phase trade talks with Japan in few months

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expects to begin negotiations with Japan about a second phase trade agreement in a few months, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday.

Lighthizer told a hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee that those negotiations had been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but remained a priority for the Trump administration.

He said he viewed a Phase 1 trade agreement reached with Japan as a “spectacular” deal that had helped boost U.S. exports of farm products.