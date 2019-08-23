Business News
U.S., Japan agree on sectors to include in trade talks: Motegi

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Japan have agreed on the sectors that should be included in bilateral trade negotiations, and are ready to move to detailed, working-level talks, Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

Motegi, speaking to reporters following the conclusion of a third day of meetings with his counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, said details on the method and timeline of those negotiations would be discussed over the weekend at a Group of Seven leaders summit in Biarritz, France.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

