U.S.-Japan trade deal seen by late May, White House adviser says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States may finalize a trade agreement with Japan by month’s end, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent on-on-one meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump, who hosted Abe at the White House in April, had said he hoped to clinch a final deal with Japan in time for his visit to Tokyo later this month.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, did not give any further details about the possible deal with the U.S. ally.

The negotiations are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to make good on the president’s call for better trade agreements with its top trading partners - Japan, China and the European Union.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue earlier this week said U.S. officials may seek a quick, narrow pact with Japan.

Japan invited Trump to visit May 25 to May 28.