U.S. trade chief tells Congress of plans for trade deal with Kenya

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday informed Congress of plans to negotiate a comprehensive trade agreement with the African country of Kenya, and pledged to follow a process that requires ongoing consultations with U.S. lawmakers.

Lighthizer said the Trump administration intended to follow procedures set out under a 2015 law, often referred to as Trade Promotion Authority (TPA), which ensures lawmakers can play a role in developing U.S. negotiating positions for the talks.

Two-way goods trade between the United States and Kenya totaled $1.1 billion in 2019, up 4.9% from 2018.