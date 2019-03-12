U.S. trade chief says addressing structural issues in China talks 'with precision'

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before House Ways and Means Committee hearing on "U.S.-China Trade” on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is addressing structural intellectual property issues “with precision” in trade negotiations with China, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday but declined to say whether Washington will require evidence first before lifting tariffs.

Speaking at a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Lighthizer said President Donald Trump will not agree to a deal with China unless it is enforceable, and added that an agreement with Beijing will open up a lot of agricultural sales for U.S. farmers.