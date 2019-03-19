US-China plan new trade talks for deal by end of April: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, listens as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Top U.S. and China negotiators are planning new rounds of talks starting next week to end a trade dispute between the two nations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expect to fly to Beijing the week of March 25 to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who will pay a return trip to Washington, D.C. the following week, the report said, citing Trump administration officials.

Talks between China and the United States are in the final stages, with a target date for a deal by the end of April, according to the report here

Washington and Beijing have slapped import duties on each other’s products that have cost the world’s two of the largest economies billions of dollars, roiled markets and disrupted manufacturing and supply chains.

Representatives of the U.S. Treasury and Office the U.S. Trade Representative could not be immediately reached for comment. The White House had no immediate comment.