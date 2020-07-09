World needs either multilateral trading system or bilateral pacts: USTR

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks at a Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 17, 2020. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday said the world needed either a multilateral system to govern global trade or a series of bilateral agreements, but it did not make sense to have both underway at the same time.

“We should have a multilateral system or a bunch of bilateral systems,” Lighthizer told an online event hosted by the London-based Chatham House think tank.

“To be honest, I can go either way. But we can’t have people who ... profess to multilateralism and then go around basically being the biggest proponents of a bilateral system.”