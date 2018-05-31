FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 5:57 PM / a few seconds ago

France's Macron says U.S. tariffs are illegal and a mistake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said a decision by the United States to impose tariffs on European metals exports is illegal and a mistake which could close the door on discussions about other issues.

The French leader said he would talk to President Donald Trump on the subject later on Thursday.

“This decision is not only unlawful but it is a mistake in many respects,” Macron said, adding that the U.S. was responding to global imbalances with economic and commercial nationalism.

“Economic nationalism leads to war,” Macron said.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Michel Rose and Bate Felix; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

