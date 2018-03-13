U.S. Senate not likely to undo steel, aluminum tariffs: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The most powerful lawmaker in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday threw cold water on the prospect that the chamber will pass legislation rewriting or even ending tariffs that President Donald Trump put on steel and aluminum imports last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks after the Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“The administration has all control. The thought that the president would sign a bill that would undo actions he’s taken strikes me as remote at best,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. “I think it’s highly unlikely we’d be dealing with that in a legislative way. That is not to say there is not a lot of concern in the Republican conference about this issue of tariffs.”