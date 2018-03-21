FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 1:17 PM / in 17 hours

Merkel slams Trump's import tariffs as 'unlawful'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to introduce tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and warned Washington that the European Union was ready to take countermeasures if necessary.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We consider these tariffs unlawful,” Merkel told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding that Germany was convinced that isolationism would hurt everyone in the end.

Merkel said Germany and the European Union would continue talks with the United States on trade.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

