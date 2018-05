BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said a U.S. decision to move ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union was damaging but that Berlin would work hard to preserve transatlantic ties.

FILE PHOTO: German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier answers questions from the news media after delivering a statement regarding the Trump Administration's steel and aluminum tariffs outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

“This is damaging for the Europeans but also for the United States itself,” Altmaier told journalists in Berlin on Thursday.