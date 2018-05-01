FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 12:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. postpones steel tariff decision for U.S. allies until June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has postponed a decision on imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1, and has reached an agreement in principle with Argentina, Australia and Brazil, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Steel Rectangular Tubular Profiles (PTR) are pictured at Kalisch Steel factory in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum in March, but granted temporary exemptions to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the European Union, Australia and Argentina. The temporary exemptions were due to expire at 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT) on Tuesday.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

