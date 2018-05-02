FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany sees permanent exemption from U.S. tariffs for EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects the European Union to secure a permanent exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum after President Donald Trump granted a temporary reprieve, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“It is important and it was right that the EU and U.S. have had close talks ... in the last few weeks,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said, adding it was important that this continues.

“Our expectation ... is that there will be a permanent exemption for the European Union.”

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin

