UK 'deeply disappointed' by U.S. tariff decision: government spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was deeply disappointed by a U.S. decision to move ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

“We are deeply disappointed that the US has decided to apply tariffs to steel and aluminium imports from the EU on national security grounds,” a government spokesman said.

“The UK and other European Union countries are close allies of the U.S. and should be permanently and fully exempted from the American measures on steel and aluminium.”