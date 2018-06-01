FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 8:41 PM / in 8 minutes

Canada files WTO challenge of U.S. tariffs, to work with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada filed a challenge to the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum with the World Trade Organization on Friday and said it will request a Chapter 20 panel under the North American Free Trade Agreement on Friday in response to the U.S. move.

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland listens to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak during news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“These unilateral tariffs, imposed under a false pretext of safeguarding U.S. national security, are inconsistent with the United States’ international trade obligations and WTO rules,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

“Canada will closely collaborate with the European Union, which also filed a WTO challenge today, as well as with other like-minded countries, on opposing these tariffs,” she added.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese

