May 30, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. to slap tariffs soon on steel, aluminum from EU: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will soon announce plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from the European Union, possibly as early as Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An operator uses a hoist to lift a coil of aluminium at the Neuf-Brisach Constellium aluminium products company's production unit in Biesheim, Eastern France, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The decision would land ahead of a Friday deadline for exemptions to the planned metals tariffs amid stalled trade talks, and is likely to prompt retaliation. President Donald Trump on March 23 imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, but granted temporary exemptions to the EU, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Argentina.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

