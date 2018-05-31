FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

German business groups call for firm EU response to U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe must respond firmly to a U.S. decision to move ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, the DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the BDA employers group said.

FILE PHOTO: A worker at German steel manufacturer Salzgitter AG stands in front of a furnace at a plant in Salzgitter, Germany, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

“If the U.S. overrides international trade rules, then a strong, but above all, a joint strong EU response is required,” BDA President Ingo Kramer said in a statement.

DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said “everyone will lose out” from the U.S. decision. It was important to keep up dialogue with Washington, he said, adding: “If needed, countermeasures should be taken to strengthen the EU position.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

