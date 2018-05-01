FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany wants U.S. trade deal to end "problematic" uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier called on Tuesday for a trade agreement between the European Union and the United States to relieve uncertainty about tariffs that he said is a problem for many businesses.

German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier leaves after delivering a statement regarding the Trump Administration's steel and aluminium tariffs, outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“I am firmly convinced that in the interests of jobs in Germany, in Europe and in the USA, we need a long-term provision and that raising tariffs is the wrong way. We need fewer, not more duties in global trade,” Altmaier told reporters.

“The persistent uncertainty is, for many businesses, a big problem,” he said after the White House said on Monday U.S. President Donald Trump had postponed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, the EU and Mexico until June 1.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alison Williams

