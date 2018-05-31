EU to impose measures against 'unacceptable' U.S. tariffs: Juncker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will impose counter measures after the United States decided to no longer exempt it from steel and aluminum tariffs, the head of the bloc’s executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during a debate on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The United States said it was moving ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the EU, ending a two-month exemption and potentially setting the stage for a trade war with some of America’s top allies. [nW1N1HS03V]

“This is a bad day for world trade,” Juncker said in a speech in Brussels. “So we will immediately introduce a settlement dispute with the WTO and will announce counter balancing measures in the coming hours.”

“It is totally unacceptable that a country is imposing unilateral measures when it comes to world trade.”