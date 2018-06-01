FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 1, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU to take action against U.S., China at WTO, Juncker tells German media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission will lodge complaints with the World Trade Organisation against the United States over metals tariffs and against China over infringements of European firms’ patent rights, its chief, Jean-Claude Juncker told German media.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a news conference at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

“We are complaining to the World Trade Organisation against the United States over its tariffs and at the same time against China’s breach of patent rights of European companies,” Juncker told the RND media group on Friday.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.