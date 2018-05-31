French Finance Minister warns Washington against metal tariffs

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. tariffs on European metals would be unjustified and dangerous for growth and free trade, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday, hours ahead of Washington’s decision on the matter.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross arrive to attend a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“It’s entirely up to U.S authorities whether they want to enter into a trade conflict with their biggest partner, Europe,” Le Maire told reporters after meeting Ross in Paris.

Le Maire repeated that the EU would take “all necessary measures” to respond if the United States decided to impose tariffs.