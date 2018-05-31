FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 31, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

French Finance Minister warns Washington against metal tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. tariffs on European metals would be unjustified and dangerous for growth and free trade, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday, hours ahead of Washington’s decision on the matter.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross arrive to attend a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“It’s entirely up to U.S authorities whether they want to enter into a trade conflict with their biggest partner, Europe,” Le Maire told reporters after meeting Ross in Paris.

Le Maire repeated that the EU would take “all necessary measures” to respond if the United States decided to impose tariffs.

Reporting by Myriam Rivet and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.