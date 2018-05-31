Germany's Maas says our response to America First is 'Europe United'

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany regards as “unlawful” a U.S. decision to move ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“Our response to ‘America First’ can only be: ‘Europe United’,” Maas said in a statement.

“We cannot understand the U.S. decision to impose punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum for the EU, and reject it. The EU is prepared to respond appropriately with corresponding countermeasures,” he added.