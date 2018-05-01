FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 1, 2018 / 7:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House says expects to complete tariff talks during 30-day exemption period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it expects to wrap up negotiations with Canada, the European Union and Mexico on announced U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports within a 30-day extended exemption period.

“It’s a 30-day extension and we expect for these negotiations to be completed at the end of those 30 days,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. “Hopefully we can get something that works for everybody.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.