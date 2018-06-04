White House sees strong ties with Canada, Mexico, EU despite tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will continue to have strong ties with Canada, Mexico and the European Union despite the imposition of steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from those nations, the White House said on Monday.

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We have strong relationships with Mexico, Canada and the EU and those will continue even though the tariffs are there,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular news briefing.