EU has no choice but to defend itself: EU Parliament's Weber

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has no choice but to defend itself and its industries after the United States said it would impose tariffs on EU steel and aluminium on Thursday, the centre-right leader in the European Parliament said.

FILE PHOTO: Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European People Party (EPP), take part in a summit of the party in St Julian's, Malta, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The United States said it was moving ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, ending a two-month exemption and potentially setting the stage for a trade war with some of America’s top allies.

“We will have no choice but to defend European industry, jobs and interests. We will not accept this highly regrettable decision without reacting,” Manfred Weber, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Twitter.