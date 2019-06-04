Exclusive: Toyota tells U.S. dealers Mexico tariffs could cost suppliers up to $1 billion

FILE PHOTO: A carrier trailer transports Toyota cars for delivery while queuing at the border customs control to cross into the U.S., at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has told its U.S. dealers that it estimates tariffs on Mexican imports threatened by President Donald Trump could cost the automaker’s major suppliers between $215 million and $1.07 billion, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The email, dated June 3, from Toyota’s North American sales chief, Bob Carter, also told dealers that 65% of the Tacoma midsize pickup trucks the Japanese automakers plans to sell in the U.S. market in 2019 will be imported from its plant in Baja, Mexico.