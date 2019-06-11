World News
Mexico must bolster southern border to address migration: foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico must expand migration facilities on its southern border with Guatemala to ensure it makes a success of a deal struck last week with the United States to reduce migrant flows, Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Ebrard said not enough priority had been given to Mexico’s southern border in the past and that the state need to have a “different” presence across the frontier to deal with migrant flows.

