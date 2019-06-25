Mexico president says National Guard not instructed to detain migrants

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the National Guard has the legal right to detain migrants, but that it have been not instructed to do so at the northern border.

In response to a question about photographs showing the National Guard, a militarized police force, detaining female migrants in Ciudad Juarez near the Texas border, Lopez Obrador responded that National Guard could have committed “excesses.”