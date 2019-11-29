Canada being asked to contribute funding to Mexican labor reforms in USMCA talks: report

(Reuters) - Canada is being asked to contribute funding to Mexico’s labor reforms in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade talks, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday, citing a source.

The topics dominating the talks include a stronger dispute settlement mechanism, steps to modify patent protections that may rein in drug prices and environmental protection and stricter labor standards in Mexico, according to the report.

While it has not yet been finalised whether Canada will contribute to Mexico’s labor reforms, the amount will likely be smaller than what the U.S. is contributing if it were to go ahead, the report added.