Canada, Mexico will be temporarily exempted from U.S. metals tariffs: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to offer Canada and Mexico a temporary exemption from new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Rolls of steel are moved outside the ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant, an integrated steel producer, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Power

The proposal, which is expected to be unveiled on Thursday, would give Canada and Mexico a 30-day exemption from the tariffs, the Post reported, citing administration officials.

It said the exemptions could be extended based on progress on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.